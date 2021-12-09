3 arrested in Grant Parish in counterfeit money investigation

GRANT PARISH, La. (KALB) - The Grant Parish Sheriff’s Office has made three arrests after receiving a report of someone using counterfeit money.

GPSO said they investigated the accused person’s house and their deputy was met by a person that pointed a gun at the deputy. They also said a printer was discovered where counterfeit money was being made, along with drugs and syringes that were filled with meth.

GPSO said William Maddox, 18, of Colfax was arrested for aggravated assault upon a peace officer, monetary instrument abuse and possession of marijuana.

GPSO said James Chancellor, 18, of Tyler, Texas, was arrested for possession of meth with the intent to distribute, possession of marijuana, possession of drug paraphernalia and monetary instrument abuse. Also, Tiffany Weathersby, 34, of Tyler, Texas, was arrested for monetary instrument abuse, possession of methamphetamine, possession of marijuana and possession of drug parapherna

