Advertisement

3 arrested in Grant Parish in counterfeit money investigation

Left to right: James Chancellor, William Maddox and Tiffany Weathersby
Left to right: James Chancellor, William Maddox and Tiffany Weathersby(Source: Grant Parish Sheriff's Office)
By KALB Digital Team
Published: Dec. 9, 2021 at 12:39 PM CST|Updated: 20 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GRANT PARISH, La. (KALB) - The Grant Parish Sheriff’s Office has made three arrests after receiving a report of someone using counterfeit money.

GPSO said they investigated the accused person’s house and their deputy was met by a person that pointed a gun at the deputy. They also said a printer was discovered where counterfeit money was being made, along with drugs and syringes that were filled with meth.

GPSO said William Maddox, 18, of Colfax was arrested for aggravated assault upon a peace officer, monetary instrument abuse and possession of marijuana.

GPSO said James Chancellor, 18, of Tyler, Texas, was arrested for possession of meth with the intent to distribute, possession of marijuana, possession of drug paraphernalia and monetary instrument abuse. Also, Tiffany Weathersby, 34, of Tyler, Texas, was arrested for monetary instrument abuse, possession of methamphetamine, possession of marijuana and possession of drug parapherna

Click here to report a typo. Please provide the title of the article in your email.

Copyright 2021 KALB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The Alexandria Police Department investigating a crime scene vehicle in the area of Webster...
Alexandria man is dead following shooting near Harmony Hills Housing District
Tamielya Brevelle
Tamielya Brevelle sentenced to 40 years for 2020 Alexandria fire that killed four people
Jacob Martin Michot
Woodworth man accused of 3rd-degree rape, indecent behavior with juvenile
Civil Rights Activist Norris G. Guillot Jr. recommending that RPSB Superintendent Jeff Powell's...
Discrimination charges filed against RPSB, Supt. contract extended
(Source: File photo/Louisiana Department of Wildlife & Fisheries)
Officer, 3 others in Coushatta police unit accused of hunting deer illegally at night

Latest News

Natchitoches Christmas Cheeer
Christmas Cheer Food Drive - Natchitoches Parish
Garth Brooks
INTERVIEW: Garth Brooks discusses his upcoming Tiger Stadium concert
Garth Brooks on GDC
Garth Brooks discusses his upcoming Tiger Stadium concert
Christmas Cheer Food Drive - Avoyelles Parish
Christmas Cheer Food Drive - Avoyelles Parish