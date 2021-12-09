Alexandria police searching for missing person Christopher Hayward

ALEXANDRIA, La. (KALB) - The Alexandria Police Department needs your help locating Christopher Hayward, 35, of Alexandria.

Hayward, who has been missing since Nov. 26, is described as being six feet tall and weighing 150 pounds. He is known to visit the Susek Drive and Wardville areas in Pineville.

If you can provide any information to aid in locating him, contact APD at 318-449-5099.

Click here to report a typo. Please provide the title of the article in your email.

Copyright 2021 KALB. All rights reserved.