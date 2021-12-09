Advertisement

Alexandria police searching for missing person Christopher Hayward

Christopher Hayward
Christopher Hayward(Source: Alexandria Police Department)
By KALB Digital Team
Published: Dec. 8, 2021 at 6:38 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
ALEXANDRIA, La. (KALB) - The Alexandria Police Department needs your help locating Christopher Hayward, 35, of Alexandria.

Hayward, who has been missing since Nov. 26, is described as being six feet tall and weighing 150 pounds. He is known to visit the Susek Drive and Wardville areas in Pineville.

If you can provide any information to aid in locating him, contact APD at 318-449-5099.

