Cold Case: Danny Holt’s 2013 death case reopened

LEESVILLE, La. (KALB) - According to the Vernon Parish Sheriff’s Office, in November of 2013, Amanda Irey called 911 and said that her boyfriend, Danny Holt, 39, had shot himself at his home on Section Line Road. Deputies, detectives and first responders arrived at the house and found Holt dead on the floor.

Even though Irey alleged it was a suicide, forensic testing confirmed in 2019 that Holt’s death was actually a homicide, likely with at least two people in the room when Holt was shot.

Reports show that there was no possible way that Holt could have caused injury to himself in the manner indicated by Irey. The shot was to the back of his head. Detectives said Irey provided them with false information and has been uncooperative when it comes to providing more information. Holt’s daughter, Cheyenne, believes that has made finding the killer even harder.

“According to the evidence, everything...she was sitting right there watching him...and someone came up behind him in the back of the head...and then he fell over on top of her. After this, she took a shower and changed her clothes before she called 911,” Cheyenne said.

Cheyenne alleges she’s not getting the help she expected from the D.A. and the sheriff’s office to find out what happened to her father.

“So pretty much when I go ask for help the sheriff’s department tells me it’s the D.A.’s fault. When I go to the D.A., the D.A. tells me it’s the sheriff’s department’s fault. So, they just push me back to each other,” she said.

Holt’s mother, Mrs. Mary Holt, passed away in June of 2020, never knowing who was responsible for the murder of her son.

“We do believe there was a person there that knows exactly what took place. His mother called me once every month up until her death...so he deserves justice,” Cheyenne said.

Back in 2019, the sheriff’s department charged Irey with second-degree murder, but a grand jury failed to bring back an indictment against her.

The Vernon Parish Sheriff’s Office asks that anyone with any information relating to the death of Danny Holt to contact Detective Jerry Twyman or Detective Rhonda Jordan at 337-238-7248.

Click here to report a typo. Please provide the title of the article in your email.

Copyright 2021 KALB. All rights reserved.