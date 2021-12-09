Advertisement

INTERVIEW: Garth Brooks discusses his upcoming Tiger Stadium concert

By KALB Digital Team
Published: Dec. 9, 2021 at 12:01 PM CST|Updated: 58 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(KALB) - Last week we told you Garth Brooks was coming to Tiger Stadium on April 30. Brooks joined us on Good Day Cenla to tell us all about it. Tickets for his concert go on sale tomorrow and they will go fast!

RELATED: Garth Brooks will be ‘Callin’ Baton Rouge’

Click here to report a typo. Please provide the title of the article in your email.

Copyright 2021 KALB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The Alexandria Police Department investigating a crime scene vehicle in the area of Webster...
Alexandria man is dead following shooting near Harmony Hills Housing District
Tamielya Brevelle
Tamielya Brevelle sentenced to 40 years for 2020 Alexandria fire that killed four people
Jacob Martin Michot
Woodworth man accused of 3rd-degree rape, indecent behavior with juvenile
Civil Rights Activist Norris G. Guillot Jr. recommending that RPSB Superintendent Jeff Powell's...
Discrimination charges filed against RPSB, Supt. contract extended
(Source: File photo/Louisiana Department of Wildlife & Fisheries)
Officer, 3 others in Coushatta police unit accused of hunting deer illegally at night

Latest News

Left to right: James Chancellor, William Maddox and Tiffany Weathersby
3 arrested in Grant Parish in counterfeit money investigation
Natchitoches Christmas Cheeer
Christmas Cheer Food Drive - Natchitoches Parish
Garth Brooks on GDC
Garth Brooks discusses his upcoming Tiger Stadium concert
Christmas Cheer Food Drive - Avoyelles Parish
Christmas Cheer Food Drive - Avoyelles Parish