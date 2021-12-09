Advertisement

Lawsuit to be filed on behalf of former Shriners nurses fired for refusing COVID vaccine

Shriners Hospitals for Children is located at 3100 Samford Ave. in Shreveport, La.
(KSLA)
By Christian Piekos
Published: Dec. 9, 2021 at 11:57 AM CST|Updated: 4 hours ago
SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - One week after several Shriners Hospitals for Children staffers were fired for refusing to receive the COVID-19 vaccine, a south Louisiana attorney plans to file a lawsuit on behalf of the former employees.

In a statement, G. Shelly Maturin II, a civil rights and personal injury attorney in Lafayette, announced he’s representing “at least ten of the terminated nurses.”

“On Dec. 2, multiple nurses who put their lives on the line and were once heralded as heroes during the COVID pandemic were wrongfully terminated by Shriners Hospital,” the statement reads. “The egregious and lawless actions of Shriners cannot be allowed to stand. Governmental agencies and private industry are running amuck and reigning tyranny upon the citizens of Louisiana and battle lines have been drawn.”

Maturin tells KSLA no lawsuit has been filed yet, but “one will be filed at the appropriate time.”

The firing of the Shriners employees came just days after a federal judge in Monroe blocked the Centers for Medicare and Medicaid (CMS) vaccine mandate for millions of healthcare workers.

KSLA reached out to Shriners Thursday, Dec. 9 for a comment. A spokesperson responded that the hospital will not be commenting on current or pending litigation.

In his statement, Maturin claims “...there is no gray in this world; only right and wrong, good and evil.”

“It certainly takes guts to willfully violate an order from a federal judge, but that is what Shriners has done, and now they will be made to pay,” the statement reads.

KSLA will continue to follow the latest developments with the impending lawsuit.

