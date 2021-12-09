Advertisement

Louisiana officials give tips to avoid becoming a victim of contractor fraud

(Source: Associated Press)
By WAFB-TV
Published: Dec. 9, 2021 at 3:29 PM CST|Updated: 4 hours ago
BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Lousiana Insurance Commissioner Jim Donelon has a few reminders for residents to avoid being ripped off by fraudulent contractors.

Donelon recommends as you prepare to hire a contractor, be aware of folks who reach out to you out of the blue or those going door to door.

The commissioner recommends you get several bids for the job from licensed and insured contractors.

He also says to always check a contractor’s license through the Louisiana state licensing board for contractors.

