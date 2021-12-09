Advertisement

LSU hits recruiting trail hard with new coaches

Catholic (BR) offensive tackle Emery Jones (50)
Catholic (BR) offensive tackle Emery Jones (50)(Josh Auzenne | WAFB)
By WAFB Staff
Published: Dec. 8, 2021 at 7:27 PM CST|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - LSU head coach Brian Kelly visited a few verbally committed players on Wednesday, Dec. 8, to try to make sure they join the Tiger football program.

One of those is four-star offensive tackle Emery Jones at Catholic High.

Frank Wilson, who just rejoined LSU, was also on the recruiting trail but his mission was to try to flip a player who recently de-committed from the Tigers.

Click here to report a typo.

Copyright 2021 WAFB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Christina Miller
Woman accused of attacking boyfriend in Boyce
The Alexandria Police Department investigating a crime scene vehicle in the area of Webster...
Alexandria man is dead following shooting near Harmony Hills Housing District
(Source: File photo/Louisiana Department of Wildlife & Fisheries)
Officer, 3 others in Coushatta police unit accused of hunting deer illegally at night
Tamielya Brevelle
Tamielya Brevelle sentenced to 40 years for 2020 Alexandria fire that killed four people
Racial, disability discrimination charges filed against RPSB