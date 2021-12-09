The Many Tigers get to experience more than the Superdome on Friday

MANY, La. (KALB) - The Many Tigers will be back in the championship game this Friday, but this time it’s in the dome.

Of course, winning the title is on their mind. But, the experience to play in the Ceasers Superdome will be an experience they will not forget.

“We won it in Northwestern but it’s not the same as playing in the Superdome. Those lights will be something different,” said London Williams.

That’s not all. The sightseeing, the tall buildings, and the food are a must when you visit New Orleans.

Tylen Singleton said, “I might grab me a couple of beignets while I’m out there.”

There are some teammates looking forward to traveling and just bonding with their friends.

“I just plan on having fun and making memories,” said Jeremiah James.

What will be on their mind is the outcome of the game. So, they want to win another because it is all they have been thinking about.

“Man, it’s amazing. We have a lot of players that just want to win another championship, last year as soon as we got on the bus it was on our mind to win again. The next day we were training because we just want another one,” said Singleton.

The whole city is proud of what Head Coach Jess Curtis and the Many Tigers have accomplished this year. Now, they are ready to show the world.

“We want to show the world what Sabine Parish is all about. We always represent so well, and we are excited about this opportunity to hopefully bring home our third state title,” said Head Coach Jess Curtis.

