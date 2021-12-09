Mourning Rapides Parish Police Juror Theodore Fountain Jr.

RAPIDES PARISH, La. (KALB) - On Dec. 5, Rapides Parish Police Juror Theodore Fountaine Jr. passed away. Fountaine served for District D and was a graduate of Peabody High School. He received undergraduate and graduate degrees from Southern University and also studied at Northwestern. Fountaine was re-elected to his seat in 2019 on the police jury after winning a run-off election. He was 77-years-old when he passed.

“Fountain was a very good juror,” said Craig Smith, Rapides Parish Police Jury President. “He spoke his piece, he fought for his constituents, he was a great juror to work with. You could always depend on him, and he stood by what he believed in. He was a juror when I came aboard, and he was a very well respected juror.”

Now, RPPJ must begin the process of appointing a new juror. Smith said as a rule of thumb, the police jury will ask family members of Fountaine if they would like to fill the position until an official election. If no family member wants to serve, applications are open to members of the community who live in the district of the empty seat, and those applicants will be voted on by the jury.

Smith also noted the jury has not started the process yet.

“We have to have someone appointed within 20 days, so we would do that pretty quickly,” said Smith. “We have to have it done by the end of the month. So, that’s not been discussed yet. Like I said, we are still mourning the loss of Mr. Fountaine. So in the next few days, it will be something that we have to start addressing.”

Theodore Fountaine Jr.’s funeral will be on Dec. 11 at 11 a.m. at Mount Triumph Baptist Church in Alexandria, and there will be a viewing that same day from 9 a.m.-11 a.m.

