Phoenix Magnet ranked top elementary school in La.

ALEXANDRIA, La. (KALB) - Out of nearly a thousand K-8 public elementary and middle schools in the state, Phoenix Magnet sits at number one as the top-ranked elementary school.

The ranking comes from a U.S. News and World Report released this month.

Schools are ranked on their performance on state-required tests, graduation and how well they prepare their students for high school.

The report shows that 100% of students at Phoenix scored at or above the proficient level in both math and reading. Students at Phoenix scored higher in those subjects when compared with the overall district, which sits at 68% in reading and 61% in math.

Faculty, staff and even substitute teachers at the school said their success comes from everyone working together, no matter what the subject or grade level may be.

Phoenix Magnet Assistant Principal Julie Gills said, “Our faculty and staff, our students and families are second to none, and we work hard every single day.”

