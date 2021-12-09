Day 1 scores, highlights from Rapides Regional Orthopedic and Sports Medicine Invitational

ALEXANDRIA, La. (KALB) - The Rapides Regional Orthopedic and Sports Medicine Invitational was held at ASH on December 8. We have the highlights posted in the video above and the final scores below:

Bolton 37 Turlings 56 Avoyelles 71 Northwood 82 Natchitoches Central 71 Marksville 35 ASH 55 Carroll 59

