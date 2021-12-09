Advertisement

Day 1 scores, highlights from Rapides Regional Orthopedic and Sports Medicine Invitational

By Elijah Nixon
Published: Dec. 8, 2021 at 11:14 PM CST|Updated: 1 hours ago
ALEXANDRIA, La. (KALB) - The Rapides Regional Orthopedic and Sports Medicine Invitational was held at ASH on December 8. We have the highlights posted in the video above and the final scores below:

Bolton37Turlings56
Avoyelles71Northwood82
Natchitoches Central71Marksville35
ASH55Carroll59

