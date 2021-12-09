Day 1 scores, highlights from Rapides Regional Orthopedic and Sports Medicine Invitational
Published: Dec. 8, 2021 at 11:14 PM CST|Updated: 1 hours ago
ALEXANDRIA, La. (KALB) - The Rapides Regional Orthopedic and Sports Medicine Invitational was held at ASH on December 8. We have the highlights posted in the video above and the final scores below:
|Bolton
|37
|Turlings
|56
|Avoyelles
|71
|Northwood
|82
|Natchitoches Central
|71
|Marksville
|35
|ASH
|55
|Carroll
|59
