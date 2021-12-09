A study reveals New Orleans ranks ninth as one of the most congested cities in the United States

(WVUE) - According to a recent study from INRIX, New York and New Orleans are among the top 10 cities in the United States with the highest traffic.

New York lost an average of 102 hours in 2021 compared to Los Angeles who lost 62 hours. According to the report, New York is number one, while Chicago came in second place.

The list is as follows:

New York Chicago Philadelphia Boston Miami Los Angeles San Francisco Houston New Orleans Atlanta

Not only is New York and Los Angeles included in a list of the most traffic-congested cities in the United States, but they are also among the most expensive cities in the world.

