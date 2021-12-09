Advertisement

A study reveals New Orleans ranks ninth as one of the most congested cities in the United States

New Orleans is ranked ninth when it comes to traffic congestion, according to INRIX.
New Orleans is ranked ninth when it comes to traffic congestion, according to INRIX.(Source: John Snell / WVUE)
By Marchaund Jones
Published: Dec. 9, 2021 at 5:18 PM CST|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(WVUE) - According to a recent study from INRIX, New York and New Orleans are among the top 10 cities in the United States with the highest traffic.

New York lost an average of 102 hours in 2021 compared to Los Angeles who lost 62 hours. According to the report, New York is number one, while Chicago came in second place.

The list is as follows:

  1. New York
  2. Chicago
  3. Philadelphia
  4. Boston
  5. Miami
  6. Los Angeles
  7. San Francisco
  8. Houston
  9. New Orleans
  10. Atlanta

Not only is New York and Los Angeles included in a list of the most traffic-congested cities in the United States, but they are also among the most expensive cities in the world.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Click Here to report it. Please include the headline.

Copyright 2021 WVUE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Tamielya Brevelle
Tamielya Brevelle sentenced to 40 years for 2020 Alexandria fire that killed four people
The Alexandria Police Department investigating a crime scene vehicle in the area of Webster...
Alexandria man is dead following shooting near Harmony Hills Housing District
Jacob Martin Michot
Woodworth man accused of 3rd-degree rape, indecent behavior with juvenile
Civil Rights Activist Norris G. Guillot Jr. recommending that RPSB Superintendent Jeff Powell's...
Discrimination charges filed against RPSB, Supt. contract extended
(Source: File photo/Louisiana Department of Wildlife & Fisheries)
Officer, 3 others in Coushatta police unit accused of hunting deer illegally at night

Latest News

KALB’s Golden Apple Award
Winterfete is Back
Alex WinterFete is back!
Amanda Yancey – Golden Apple Winner
Maintenance tax renewals, bond issue on Dec. 11 ballot for some Rapides Parish schools
Bond issues, maintenance tax renewals on ballot for Rapides Parish schools