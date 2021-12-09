Woodworth shooting range to be temporarily closed for renovation beginning Dec. 20

(LDWF) - The Woodworth Shooting Range in Rapides Parish will be closed beginning Dec. 20 for renovation and infrastructure improvement, the Louisiana Department of Wildlife and Fisheries announced. Work is expected to be completed by late February 2022.

The renovation work is part of a statewide LDWF shooting range improvement initiative. This construction will result in enhanced user and range safety features.

For more information on the Woodworth and all LDWF shooting ranges, go to https://www.wlf.louisiana.gov/page/shooting-ranges.

