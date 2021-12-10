Day 1 of Alexandria WinterFete kicks off

ALEXANDRIA, La. (KALB) - Alexandria WinterFete kicked off Thursday, December 9.

In 2020, Alex WinterFete had to be downsized due to COVID protocols. This year, the festival is back in full force and is packed with fun events throughout the weekend.

Day one of the festival began with the crowd-favorite ice-skating rink, where skaters of all abilities could take a turn on the ice or just have fun watching.

The festival officially began at the tree lighting ceremony, where the city Christmas tree was turned on. The ceremony also included performances from Midstate Cheer, Gymnastics, and Tumbling and Red River Dance Theatre Company.

Santa Clause also arrived at the ceremony, getting a ride into town courtesy of the Alexandria Fire Department. Hundreds of Fete-goers turned up for day one, and with last year’s festival being smaller, Alexandria Mayor Jeff Hall said he was happy the city could put on such a large event again.

“We’re seeing a true community that is Central Louisiana and Alexandria. I’m encouraged, impressed, glad to see people get out and do what they said they wanted to do, to get as close to back to normal as they possibly could,” said Mayor Hall. “So, I’m proud to be a part of it and glad to see so many people participating.”

Mayor Hall also touched on the value of Alex WinterFete for local businesses and vendors.

“This is important that we get vendors active again, get them utilizing their skills and products that they selling. Retail is what we’re trying to keep here, not only trying to attract new retail but keep the retail we already have. I think this is a positive way to go, the right way to go and the right time of the season to do it,” said Mayor Hall.

Alexandria WinterFete will continue Dec. 10-12. CLICK HERE for a full itinerary of events.

