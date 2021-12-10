Day 2 scores, highlights from Rapides Regional Orthopedic and Sports Medicine Invitational
Published: Dec. 9, 2021 at 11:08 PM CST|Updated: 1 hours ago
PINEVILLE, La. (KALB) - Day two of the Rapides Regional Orthopedic and Sports Medicine Invitational was held at ASH and Pineville on December 9. We have the highlights posted in the video above and the final scores below of the games played at Pineville:
|Marksville
|33
|Zachary
|45
|Northwood-Lena
|63
|Acadiana
|34
|Acadiana
|37
|Marksville
|36
