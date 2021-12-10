Day 2 scores, highlights from Rapides Regional Orthopedic and Sports Medicine Invitational

PINEVILLE, La. (KALB) - Day two of the Rapides Regional Orthopedic and Sports Medicine Invitational was held at ASH and Pineville on December 9. We have the highlights posted in the video above and the final scores below of the games played at Pineville:

Marksville 33 Zachary 45 Northwood-Lena 63 Acadiana 34 Acadiana 37 Marksville 36

Click here to report a typo. Please provide the title of the article in your email.

Copyright 2021 KALB. All rights reserved.