Advertisement

Flight to LA diverted to Oklahoma due to unruly passenger

Police say an air marshal who was on board the Delta Air Lines flight had the passenger in...
Police say an air marshal who was on board the Delta Air Lines flight had the passenger in custody when the flight landed Thursday night in Oklahoma.(WRDW)
By Associated Press
Published: Dec. 10, 2021 at 6:48 AM CST|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

OKLAHOMA CITY (AP) — Authorities say a flight from Washington, D.C., to Los Angeles diverted to Oklahoma City after an unruly passenger assaulted a flight attendant.

Police say an air marshal who was on board the Delta Air Lines flight had the passenger in custody when the flight landed Thursday night in Oklahoma.

The flight continued on to Los Angeles after the passenger was removed.

In a statement, Delta praised the “quick action and professionalism” of its crew and air marshals in handling the situation.

Attorney General Merrick Garland last month directed U.S. attorneys across the country to prioritize prosecutions of federal crimes that occur on commercial flights amid a historic spike in cases involving unruly passengers.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Jacob Martin Michot
Woodworth man accused of 3rd-degree rape, indecent behavior with juvenile
Left to right: James Chancellor, William Maddox and Tiffany Weathersby
3 arrested in Grant Parish in counterfeit money investigation
Tamielya Brevelle
Tamielya Brevelle sentenced to 40 years for 2020 Alexandria fire that killed four people
Danny Holt
Cold Case: Danny Holt’s 2013 death case reopened
Mesquite, Texas, police say 31-year-old double homicide suspect Jamarcus J. Richardson walked...
Louisiana double homicide suspect surrenders to Texas authorities

Latest News

John Hagins, 19, was arrested outside his apartment on Thursday. Police said he was carrying an...
Police: College students thwart mass shooting, police said
Within one week, complete strangers donated about $10,000 to the server.
Atlanta waitress surprised with $10K in tips
FILE - Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell testifies during a House Financial Services...
Consumer prices soared 6.8% over past 12 months
According to police, the man nearly crashed into several planes, disrupted air traffic and made...
Man breaches Las Vegas airport to steal jet, see Area 51
Justice Elena Kagan, left, Chief Justice John Roberts, and Justice Stephen Breyer pay their...
LIVE: Services in Washington, Kansas will continue to honor Dole