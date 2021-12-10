Grant Christmas Tree Farm celebrates holiday festivities

ALLEN PARISH, La. (KALB) - Holiday festivities are in full swing, which means it’s time to decorate your Christmas tree. If you’ve procrastinated in buying a tree, there is a farm in Allen Parish that might just be able to help.

Established in 1983, the Grant Christmas Tree Farm started out as a hobby for the owners, where families could come and enjoy the selection of trees, tag their favorite and have the staff cut and prepare it to go home with them. Things changed in 1997 when Mollie Anderson and her husband Gray decided to purchase the business from her parents to make a living, something that had some sacrifices at first.

“We quickly saw that we were going to have to grow the business if we wanted to use this as our living, and so my husband worked two or three jobs in addition to the Christmas tree farm,” Anderson said.

That’s when they decided to add several other activities to the farm, so in addition to picking out a Christmas tree, families could spend time together at the farm. Now they have a petting zoo, swings and even give hayrides around the farm. Not only to entertain children, but also to educate them about daily farm life.

The farm also provides trees for all home sizes. From 4 1/2 feet all the way to 25 feet, which, according to Anderson, takes around 15 years to grow. Anderson said coming to this farm has become a holiday tradition for many local families.

“We have customers that are generational and we’re more than just a Christmas tree farm, I mean when families come they typically come and spend the day, they pick out their tree and then they go to the play area, and they just relax and let their children have a good time,” Anderson said.

Anderson said Christmas tree sales die down after Thanksgiving but the farm continues to be open for those last-minute shoppers.

