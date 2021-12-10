Advertisement

Grant Christmas Tree Farm celebrates holiday festivities

The Grant Christmas Tree Farm in Allen Parish, La. on December 10, 2021.
The Grant Christmas Tree Farm in Allen Parish, La. on December 10, 2021.(KALB)
By Eduardo Hernandez
Published: Dec. 10, 2021 at 3:55 PM CST|Updated: 8 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ALLEN PARISH, La. (KALB) - Holiday festivities are in full swing, which means it’s time to decorate your Christmas tree. If you’ve procrastinated in buying a tree, there is a farm in Allen Parish that might just be able to help.

Established in 1983, the Grant Christmas Tree Farm started out as a hobby for the owners, where families could come and enjoy the selection of trees, tag their favorite and have the staff cut and prepare it to go home with them. Things changed in 1997 when Mollie Anderson and her husband Gray decided to purchase the business from her parents to make a living, something that had some sacrifices at first.

“We quickly saw that we were going to have to grow the business if we wanted to use this as our living, and so my husband worked two or three jobs in addition to the Christmas tree farm,” Anderson said.

That’s when they decided to add several other activities to the farm, so in addition to picking out a Christmas tree, families could spend time together at the farm. Now they have a petting zoo, swings and even give hayrides around the farm. Not only to entertain children, but also to educate them about daily farm life.

The farm also provides trees for all home sizes. From 4 1/2 feet all the way to 25 feet, which, according to Anderson, takes around 15 years to grow. Anderson said coming to this farm has become a holiday tradition for many local families.

“We have customers that are generational and we’re more than just a Christmas tree farm, I mean when families come they typically come and spend the day, they pick out their tree and then they go to the play area, and they just relax and let their children have a good time,” Anderson said.

Anderson said Christmas tree sales die down after Thanksgiving but the farm continues to be open for those last-minute shoppers.

Click here to report a typo. Please provide the title of the article in your email.

Copyright 2021 KALB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Left to right: James Chancellor, William Maddox and Tiffany Weathersby
3 arrested in Grant Parish in counterfeit money investigation
Jacob Martin Michot
Woodworth man accused of 3rd-degree rape, indecent behavior with juvenile
Tamielya Brevelle
Tamielya Brevelle sentenced to 40 years for 2020 Alexandria fire that killed four people
Danny Holt
Cold Case: Danny Holt’s 2013 death case reopened
Mesquite, Texas, police say 31-year-old double homicide suspect Jamarcus J. Richardson walked...
Louisiana double homicide suspect surrenders to Texas authorities

Latest News

Volunteers prepping meals at Manna House on November 25, 2021.
Manna House hosted over 200 people during its Thanksgiving feeding
An audit being reviewed at the Leesville city council meeting on November 22, 2021.
Leesville receives best audit report in its history
Jazz Fest 2021 lineup
Dead & Co., Stevie Nicks, Foo Fighters among Jazz Fest 2021 headliners
Grilling Safety
How to grill safely this Labor Day