Hannah Rice achieves one of her goals winning ACA Athlete of the Week

TIOGA, La. (KALB) - The Tioga Women’s Soccer team has a rising star in Hannah Rice. She has scored 20 goals in six matches, but she said that she wouldn’t have that record if it wasn’t for her teammates.

“Honestly without my teammates. It wouldn’t be anything I have to get a pass from each person to have the opportunity to score and so just connecting passes and just finishing it off,” said Hannah Rice.

Tioga High School isn’t the only place she showcases her skillset.

“My travel team and I get to play in front of college coaches. It’s a lot of pressure because you have to perform in front of everybody and one mistake, can take you off a college coach’s list but it’s worth it, and it’s what I want to do when I get older,” said Rice.

Going to college and playing soccer is something she has dreamed of.

“I’m hoping that, especially since I’m a junior, by the end of this year to get that narrowed down and hopefully sign the papers,” said Rice.

Sports and academics go hand and hand, but Head Coach Rebekah Young knows her work ethic in the classroom because that was her English teacher last year.

“Yeah, she always did her work on time with the craziness of COVID last school year. She was one of the students that didn’t have to make up work, I mean I never had issues with her having to keep up work or turning stuff in late, or having to track her down for anything. She’s a good student all the way around,” said Coach Young.

Her mom has been her role model. And, the things she teaches Hannah sticks with her.

“Well, my mom has really been there my whole life, giving me advice. It’s one quote that I have hanging on my wall, it’s ‘hard work beats talent when talent doesn’t work hard.’ She tells me every single I have I can do better than the last.”

Hannah Rice knows how to show her skills on and off the field, and that’s why she is our ACA Athlete of the Week.

