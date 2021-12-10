Advertisement

Hue Jackson announced as 14th head coach at Grambling State

On Friday, Dec. 10, 2021, Grambling State University announced its new head football coach, Hue...
On Friday, Dec. 10, 2021, Grambling State University announced its new head football coach, Hue Jackson.
By Rachael Thomas and James Hadnot
Published: Dec. 10, 2021 at 8:54 AM CST|Updated: 5 minutes ago
GRAMBLING, La. (KSLA) - The Grambling State University Department of Athletics introduced its new head football coach Friday, Dec. 10.

The university dismissed its previous head coach, Broderick Fobbs, back in mid-November. Linebackers and Special Teams Coordinator Terrence Graves has been serving as interim head coach. Graves will serve as the coach for the upcoming Bayou Classic on Dec. 18.

Grambling’s 14th head coach is Hue Jackson.

The announcement began with Coach Wilbur Ellis leading everyone in prayer. President Rick Gallot made remarks, then, Dr. Trayveon Scott, vice president of intercollegiate athletics, introduced Coach Jackson.

Jackson has more than 30 years of experience in football, both college and professional.

“He knows that success in football means success in the classroom,” Dr. Scott said of Jackson. “Hue isn’t just a leader on the field, he’s a champion off it.”

“We wanna’ build our relationship with our students,” Coach Jackson said.

