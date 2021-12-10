Hue Jackson announced as 14th head coach at Grambling State

GRAMBLING, La. (KSLA) - The Grambling State University Department of Athletics introduced its new head football coach Friday, Dec. 10.

The university dismissed its previous head coach, Broderick Fobbs, back in mid-November. Linebackers and Special Teams Coordinator Terrence Graves has been serving as interim head coach. Graves will serve as the coach for the upcoming Bayou Classic on Dec. 18.

Grambling’s 14th head coach is Hue Jackson.

The announcement began with Coach Wilbur Ellis leading everyone in prayer. President Rick Gallot made remarks, then, Dr. Trayveon Scott, vice president of intercollegiate athletics, introduced Coach Jackson.

Hue Jackson: Starts by discussing former Grambling State legends like Doug Williams, highlighting a rich history here at Grambling State. — James Hadnot — KSLA NEWS 12 (@JamesHadnot_) December 10, 2021

Jackson has more than 30 years of experience in football, both college and professional.

“He knows that success in football means success in the classroom,” Dr. Scott said of Jackson. “Hue isn’t just a leader on the field, he’s a champion off it.”

Jackson: “A special thanks to the staff at Tennessee State. That experience made me want to explore more opportunities in the HBCU space.” Also, thanks everyone whose supported him and family who have roots from here in Louisiana. — James Hadnot — KSLA NEWS 12 (@JamesHadnot_) December 10, 2021

“We wanna’ build our relationship with our students,” Coach Jackson said.

Jackson: “The first thing I want to do here is bring a winning an environment to Grambling.” Mentioned former coach Robinson and wanting to bring an ounce of that back to Grambling. — James Hadnot — KSLA NEWS 12 (@JamesHadnot_) December 10, 2021

Jackson: “It’s my job to find the next Hue Jackson and to give back to the community.” Mentioned how he was one of 19 minority Head Coaches in NFL history. Really wants to be an example. — James Hadnot — KSLA NEWS 12 (@JamesHadnot_) December 10, 2021

