Advertisement

Hundreds sign petition to reopen Popeyes buffet in Lafayette

By Mykal Vincent
Published: Dec. 10, 2021 at 2:04 PM CST|Updated: 23 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - In this life, you have two choices; you can mourn the loss of one of the greatest culinary institutions in Acadiana, or you can take action.

Earlier this week, Lafayette’s Hot 107.9 reported the legendary, last of its kind Popeyes buffet at the Pinhook Road location would never return, shuttered by the onset of COVID-19 in March of 2020.

The news sent shockwaves and heartbreak through south Louisiana. Never again would patrons be able to enjoy all-you-can-eat biscuits, fried chicken, and mashed potatoes for less than $12.

Days after the news broke, over 220 people have signed a Change.org petition to bring back the buffet.

“We the people request that the last Popeyes buffet be reopened, to serve as a beacon of hope for fried chicken lovers everywhere,” organizer M. Richard wrote.

“This is a national staple,” one petitioner wrote. “Even Anthony Bourdain dined at the location for three days in a row.”

PREVIOUS STORY: The last Popeyes buffet in the world has closed for good

Copyright 2021 WVUE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Left to right: James Chancellor, William Maddox and Tiffany Weathersby
3 arrested in Grant Parish in counterfeit money investigation
Jacob Martin Michot
Woodworth man accused of 3rd-degree rape, indecent behavior with juvenile
Tamielya Brevelle
Tamielya Brevelle sentenced to 40 years for 2020 Alexandria fire that killed four people
Danny Holt
Cold Case: Danny Holt’s 2013 death case reopened
Mesquite, Texas, police say 31-year-old double homicide suspect Jamarcus J. Richardson walked...
Louisiana double homicide suspect surrenders to Texas authorities

Latest News

File photo of the Memorial Tower on the LSU campus in Baton Rouge, La.
Potential hazardous chemical spill contained LSU’s Life Sciences Building
Tristen Dupuis, 22, of Zwolle
Sabine Parish man arrested after high-speed police chase
Garth Brooks will be ‘Callin Baton Rouge’
‘Callin’ Baton Rouge’: Garth Brooks concert tickets on sale Friday
Christmas Cheer Food Drive 2021: Weigh-in week