Over 200 people murdered in New Orleans in 2021

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - Two people were killed in New Orleans on Fri., Dec. 10, pushing the city to over 200 homicides for the year.

First, a man was shot multiple times in the Lower 9th Ward. The shooting happened around 2 p.m. in the 1800 block of Lamanche Street, according to the New Orleans Police Department. The victim was transported to a hospital where he later died. His identity is currently unknown.

The shooting marked the city’s 200th murder of the year. In 2020, the city investigated 201 homicides.

Around 2:56 p.m., NOPD says another man was shot and killed in the 1600 block of Josephine Street. The victim was transported to a hospital and pronounced dead. His identity is also unknown.

Homicides, carjackings, and violent crime are all up in New Orleans.

Violent crime is up 11% over last year. Shootings are up by 16%, with over 450 reported this year.

From 2019 to 2021, carjackings are up over 160%, according to the Metropolitan Crime Commission.

Meanwhile, the New Orleans Police Department is at a 50-year low in staffing. There are currently less than 1,100 officers employed by NOPD. The department lost 140 officers this year alone.

