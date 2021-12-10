Advertisement

Potential hazardous chemical spill contained LSU’s Life Sciences Building

File photo of the Memorial Tower on the LSU campus in Baton Rouge, La.
File photo of the Memorial Tower on the LSU campus in Baton Rouge, La.(WAFB)
By WAFB Staff
Published: Dec. 10, 2021 at 12:22 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Officials with LSU say an incident involving a chemical spill at the Life Sciences Building has been contained.

The incident happened around 12 p.m. Friday, Dec. 10.

Officials say the Life Sciences Building is closed until further notice.

The rest of campus can return to normal operations, officials say.

