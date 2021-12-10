Potential hazardous chemical spill contained LSU’s Life Sciences Building

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Officials with LSU say an incident involving a chemical spill at the Life Sciences Building has been contained.

The incident happened around 12 p.m. Friday, Dec. 10.

Officials say the Life Sciences Building is closed until further notice.

The rest of campus can return to normal operations, officials say.

