RPSO: Crime suppression operation nets 31 arrests for drugs, firearms

RAPIDES PARISH, La. (RPSO) - A crime suppression operation was conducted in the Alexandria / Pineville areas on December 9, resulting in 31 arrests.

Agencies that participated in this multijurisdictional operation were the Alexandria Police Department, Alexandria City Marshal’s Office, Louisiana State Police, Pineville Police Department, Woodworth Police Department, Grant Parish Sheriff’s Office and the Rapides Parish Sheriff’s Office.

The 31 arrests were made for various offenses such as narcotics possession, convicted felons in possession of firearms and outstanding warrants. A total of 4 stolen firearms were recovered, as well as various amounts of marijuana, crack cocaine, methamphetamine and fentanyl.

“We will continue to conduct these proactive operations and will work closely with our law enforcement partners for our common goal, to help keep our community safe,” said Sheriff Mark Wood

