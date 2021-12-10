Advertisement

RPSO: Crime suppression operation nets 31 arrests for drugs, firearms

A total of 4 stolen firearms were recovered, as well as various amounts of marijuana, crack...
A total of 4 stolen firearms were recovered, as well as various amounts of marijuana, crack cocaine, methamphetamine and fentanyl.(Associated Press)
By RPSO
Published: Dec. 10, 2021 at 2:59 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

RAPIDES PARISH, La. (RPSO) - A crime suppression operation was conducted in the Alexandria / Pineville areas on December 9, resulting in 31 arrests.

Agencies that participated in this multijurisdictional operation were the Alexandria Police Department, Alexandria City Marshal’s Office, Louisiana State Police, Pineville Police Department, Woodworth Police Department, Grant Parish Sheriff’s Office and the Rapides Parish Sheriff’s Office.

The 31 arrests were made for various offenses such as narcotics possession, convicted felons in possession of firearms and outstanding warrants.  A total of 4 stolen firearms were recovered, as well as various amounts of marijuana, crack cocaine, methamphetamine and fentanyl.

“We will continue to conduct these proactive operations and will work closely with our law enforcement partners for our common goal, to help keep our community safe,” said Sheriff Mark Wood

Click here to report a typo. Please provide the title of the article in your email.

Copyright 2021 RPSO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Left to right: James Chancellor, William Maddox and Tiffany Weathersby
3 arrested in Grant Parish in counterfeit money investigation
Jacob Martin Michot
Woodworth man accused of 3rd-degree rape, indecent behavior with juvenile
Tamielya Brevelle
Tamielya Brevelle sentenced to 40 years for 2020 Alexandria fire that killed four people
Danny Holt
Cold Case: Danny Holt’s 2013 death case reopened
Mesquite, Texas, police say 31-year-old double homicide suspect Jamarcus J. Richardson walked...
Louisiana double homicide suspect surrenders to Texas authorities

Latest News

The Grant Christmas Tree Farm in Allen Parish, La. on December 10, 2021.
Grant Christmas Tree Farm celebrates holiday festivities
Tristen Dupuis, 22, of Zwolle
Sabine Parish man arrested after high-speed police chase
Garth Brooks will be ‘Callin Baton Rouge’
‘Callin’ Baton Rouge’: Garth Brooks concert tickets on sale Friday
Christmas Cheer Food Drive 2021: Weigh-in week