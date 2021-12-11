Advertisement

Many Tigers, defending Class 2A state champions, lose in 2021 title game to Amite Warriors

The defending state champion Many Tigers fell to the Amite Warriors 17-6 in the LHSAA Class 2A State Championship game.
The defending state champion Many Tigers fell to the Amite Warriors 17-6 in the LHSAA Class 2A State Championship game.(KALB)
By Alena Noakes and Dylan Domangue
Published: Dec. 10, 2021 at 6:59 PM CST|Updated: 5 minutes ago
NEW ORLEANS, La. (KALB) - The No. 6 ranked Amite High School Warriors beat the No. 1 Many High School Tigers to clinch the LHSAA Class 2A State Championship title, 17-6.

It was a competitive defensive game for both teams. Although it was a slow, virtually scoreless first half, Amite scored on a field goal minutes before halftime, bringing the score up 3-0.

Then, with six minutes left in the third quarter, the Warriors tacked on seven more points, scoring on a rushing touchdown. The Tigers still had no points on the board

Going into the fourth quarter, referees called a penalty on Many for roughing the kicker after an Amite missed field goal. With the ball back in possession, the Warriors scored on another touchdown, making the score 17-0.

Soon after, though, Louisiana’s leading rusher, Many’s London Williams, punched in a Tiger touchdown. The two-point conversion would fail, but it would be 17-6. Although Many would recover the onside kick on the next drive, they were unable to gain enough momentum to carry them to a title win.

