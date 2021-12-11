Pineville man accused of unauthorized entry, aggravated assault

RAPIDES PARISH, La. (KALB) - A Pineville man has been accused of unauthorized entry and aggravated assault, according to the Rapides Parish Sheriff’s Office.

RPSO said they received a report of a burglary on Mary Hill Road in Pineville on December 8. The victim claims they had been held at gunpoint by the suspect, who RPSO identified as James Richard Burch, 34.

On December 9, RPSO said Burch was spotted in the area of the crime and was taken into custody without incident for numerous charges unrelated to the investigation.

RPSO continued its investigation and was able to establish sufficient probable cause that supported the victim’s original allegations and Burch was re-arrested and booked on new charges. He is being held on a $27,000 bond as well as a probation violation.

Charges:

Possession of drug paraphernalia

Possession of CDS 4 with intent to distribute

Illegal possession of stolen items less than $1,000 and possession of marijuana

Criminal trespassing

Unauthorized entry of an inhabited dwelling

Aggravated assault with a firearm

If anyone has any further information about this incident, call 318-641-6010.

