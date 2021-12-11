Advertisement

Pineville man accused of unauthorized entry, aggravated assault

James Richard Burch
James Richard Burch(Source: Rapides Parish Sheriff's Office)
By KALB Digital Team
Published: Dec. 10, 2021 at 6:11 PM CST|Updated: 55 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

RAPIDES PARISH, La. (KALB) - A Pineville man has been accused of unauthorized entry and aggravated assault, according to the Rapides Parish Sheriff’s Office.

RPSO said they received a report of a burglary on Mary Hill Road in Pineville on December 8. The victim claims they had been held at gunpoint by the suspect, who RPSO identified as James Richard Burch, 34.

On December 9, RPSO said Burch was spotted in the area of the crime and was taken into custody without incident for numerous charges unrelated to the investigation.

RPSO continued its investigation and was able to establish sufficient probable cause that supported the victim’s original allegations and Burch was re-arrested and booked on new charges. He is being held on a $27,000 bond as well as a probation violation.

Charges:

  • Possession of drug paraphernalia
  • Possession of CDS 4 with intent to distribute
  • Illegal possession of stolen items less than $1,000 and possession of marijuana
  • Criminal trespassing
  • Unauthorized entry of an inhabited dwelling
  • Aggravated assault with a firearm

If anyone has any further information about this incident, call 318-641-6010.

Click here to report a typo. Please provide the title of the article in your email.

Copyright 2021 KALB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Left to right: James Chancellor, William Maddox and Tiffany Weathersby
3 arrested in Grant Parish in counterfeit money investigation
Jacob Martin Michot
Woodworth man accused of 3rd-degree rape, indecent behavior with juvenile
Tamielya Brevelle
Tamielya Brevelle sentenced to 40 years for 2020 Alexandria fire that killed four people
Danny Holt
Cold Case: Danny Holt’s 2013 death case reopened
Mesquite, Texas, police say 31-year-old double homicide suspect Jamarcus J. Richardson walked...
Louisiana double homicide suspect surrenders to Texas authorities

Latest News

The defending state champion Many Tigers fell to the Amite Warriors 17-6 in the LHSAA Class 2A...
Many Tigers, defending Class 2A state champions, lose in 2021 title game to Amite Warriors
CHRISTUS Cabrini continues efforts to vaccinate students in Central Louisiana
Left to right: Nathan Lynn Adams and Katie Jo Harkins
RPSO makes arrests in cruelty to juveniles case
CHRISTUS Cabrini continues efforts to vaccinate students in Central Louisiana