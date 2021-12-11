RPSO makes arrests in cruelty to juveniles case

RAPIDES PARISH, La. (KALB) - The Rapides Parish Sheriff’s Office has arrested two individuals in relation to a cruelty to juveniles case.

RPSO said on September 27 they received word of a possible case of cruelty to juveniles. After investigating alongside the Children’s Advocacy Center, they named Nathan Lynn Adams, 35, of Boyce, and Katie Jo Harkins, 31, of Dubach, as suspects.

On December 8, RPSO said Adams and Harkins were taken into custody without incident in Ouachita Parish and were extradited back to Rapides Parish on December 9. Both were booked into Rapides Parish Detention Center, where they both remain at the time of this post, being held on a $50,000 bond each.

Charges:

Nathan Lynn Adams - Aggravated second-degree battery

Katie Jo Harkins - Five counts of cruelty to juveniles

