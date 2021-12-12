Advertisement

Anne Rice’s son announces mother’s death in touching social media post

New Orleans-born author Anne Rice and her son Christopher Rice in a photo from October 2021, two months before her death at age 80.
New Orleans-born author Anne Rice and her son Christopher Rice in a photo from October 2021, two months before her death at age 80.(Facebook)
By Ken Daley
Published: Dec. 12, 2021 at 7:15 AM CST|Updated: 2 hours ago
NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - The death of prolific New Orleans-born author Anne Rice was announced late Saturday (Dec. 11) in a touching social media post written by her son Christopher Rice.

Her son, an author himself, posted the news on his mother’s public Facebook page, where Anne Rice often interacted with her legions of fans. Christopher Rice wrote that his mother had died at age 80, “due to complications resulting from a stroke.”

The post did not say when Anne Rice suffered the stroke, nor where she was when she died. Rice moved from New Orleans to California years ago, but her former home at 3711 St. Charles Ave. remains a tourist attraction known as the “Anne Rice Mansion.”

The 8,747-square foot Victorian mansion near Amelia Street last was on the market in 2019 at a list price of $4.5 million. Orleans Parish assessor records list the home’s current owner as embattled nursing homes owner Bob Dean.

Anne Rice's former home is a Victorian mansion at 3711 St. Charles Ave.
Anne Rice's former home is a Victorian mansion at 3711 St. Charles Ave.(Realtor.com)

Christopher Rice wrote that his mother would be interred in the family’s mausoleum at Metairie Cemetery in a “private ceremony.” He said that a public “celebration of her life” would be held in New Orleans sometime in 2022.

Read the full post from Christopher Rice here:

