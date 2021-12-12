Catherine Davidson secures Alexandria City Council District 4 seat in runoff

ALEXANDRIA, La. (KALB) - Catherine Davidson won the December 11 runoff election for the District 4 seat for Alexandria City Council.

After the primary election in November, the runoff came down to Davidson and Lizzie Felter. Davidson won the race with 51% of the vote. Felter received 49%.

The District 4 seat was previously held by Harry Silver, who served on the council since 2005 before retiring at age 99 earlier this year. Davidson was appointed in the interim after Silver retired.

