Advertisement

Final day of the Rapides Regional Orthopedic and Sports Medicine Invitational Scores

By Elijah Nixon
Published: Dec. 11, 2021 at 11:12 PM CST|Updated: 49 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ALEXANDRIA, La. (KALB) - The final day of the Rapides Regional Orthopedic and Sports Medicine Invitational was held at ASH and Pineville on December 11. We have the highlights in the video above and the final scores below of the games played at ASH:

Avoyelles Charter49Summerfield43
Rapides54Tioga53
Opelousas60Marksville50
ASH54Bossier49

Click here to report a typo. Please provide the title of the article in your email.

Copyright 2021 KALB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Left to right: Nathan Lynn Adams and Katie Jo Harkins
RPSO makes arrests in cruelty to juveniles case
A total of 4 stolen firearms were recovered, as well as various amounts of marijuana, crack...
RPSO: Crime suppression operation nets 31 arrests for drugs, firearms
James Richard Burch
Pineville man accused of unauthorized entry, aggravated assault
Mansura man killed in 3-vehicle crash on La. HWY 114
Left to right: James Chancellor, William Maddox and Tiffany Weathersby
3 arrested in Grant Parish in counterfeit money investigation

Latest News

Final day of Rapides Regional Orthopedic and Sports Medicine Invitational
Heisman Trophy finalist Alabama quarterback Bryce Young speaks with members of the media before...
Back-to-back: Bryce Young gives Alabama consecutive Heisman wins
The defending state champion Many Tigers fell to the Amite Warriors 17-6 in the LHSAA Class 2A...
Many Tigers, defending Class 2A state champions, lose in 2021 title game to Amite Warriors
The defending state champion Many Tigers fell to the Amite Warriors 17-6 in the LHSAA Class 2A...
Many Tigers, defending Class 2A state champions, lose in 2021 title game to Amite Warriors