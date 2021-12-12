Final day of the Rapides Regional Orthopedic and Sports Medicine Invitational Scores

ALEXANDRIA, La. (KALB) - The final day of the Rapides Regional Orthopedic and Sports Medicine Invitational was held at ASH and Pineville on December 11. We have the highlights in the video above and the final scores below of the games played at ASH:

Avoyelles Charter 49 Summerfield 43 Rapides 54 Tioga 53 Opelousas 60 Marksville 50 ASH 54 Bossier 49

