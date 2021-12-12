Final day of the Rapides Regional Orthopedic and Sports Medicine Invitational Scores
Published: Dec. 11, 2021 at 11:12 PM CST|Updated: 49 minutes ago
ALEXANDRIA, La. (KALB) - The final day of the Rapides Regional Orthopedic and Sports Medicine Invitational was held at ASH and Pineville on December 11. We have the highlights in the video above and the final scores below of the games played at ASH:
|Avoyelles Charter
|49
|Summerfield
|43
|Rapides
|54
|Tioga
|53
|Opelousas
|60
|Marksville
|50
|ASH
|54
|Bossier
|49
Click here to report a typo. Please provide the title of the article in your email.
Copyright 2021 KALB. All rights reserved.