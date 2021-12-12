Mansura man killed in 3-vehicle crash on La. HWY 114

AVOYELLES PARISH, La. (KALB) - A Mansura man was killed in a three-vehicle crash on Louisiana Highway 114 near Louisiana Highway 1186 on December 10.

Louisiana State Police said around 7 p.m. that day, Davey J. Lambert, 33, was driving west on La. HWY 114 when he crossed the centerlines and struck an eastbound vehicle head-on. Lambert’s vehicle continued further, impacting a parked, but occupied, vehicle in a driveway.

Lambert sustained fatal injuries and was transported to a local hospital where he ultimately passed away. The driver of the eastbound vehicle sustained moderate injuries and was also transported to a hospital. The occupant of the parked vehicle wasn’t injured.

Click here to report a typo. Please provide the title of the article in your email.

Copyright 2021 KALB. All rights reserved.