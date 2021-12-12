Saints halt five-game losing streak by beating the Jets

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - The Saints losing streak that dated back to Nov. 7 is finally over. New Orleans got by the lowly Jets, 30-9.

The Saints win improves their record to 6-7 on the season. The Black and Gold were last victorious on Halloween against Tampa Bay.

After missing four straight games, Alvin Kamara returned to the lineup with a bang. He racked up 31 touches, totaling 145 yards.

Kamara also found the end zone on the afternoon with a 16-yard touchdown run.

Alvin Kamara is back for the Black and Gold. #Saints take a touchdown advantage. pic.twitter.com/5w1VsaRaK7 — Garland Gillen (@garlandgillen) December 12, 2021

Taysom Hill also scored twice against the Jets. First on a 2-yard touchdown run, and at the end of the game on a 44-yard run. It was Hill’s first win of the season as the Saints starting QB.

#Saints 5-game losing streak is over. Taysom Hill registers his first win of the season as the Saints starting QB.



pic.twitter.com/FnTUSvtJd3 — Garland Gillen (@garlandgillen) December 12, 2021

Hill went 15-of-21 passing for a 175 yards.

Nick Vannett led the Saints in reception yards with 44 on three catches.

The Saints will hit the road next week again, this time matching up with NFC South-leading Bucs.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Click Here to report it. Please include the headline.

Copyright 2021 WVUE. All rights reserved.