Survey: 22% of Christmas gatherings in La. & Ark. involve drunken arguments

MONROE, La. (KNOE) - A new survey says just over a fifth of Christmas gatherings in Louisiana and Arkansas involve some kind of drunken argument.

In November, 3,405 people nationwide were asked about arguments among their yule-tide gatherings.

22% of respondents in both Arkansas and Louisiana said their holiday festivities included someone getting drunk and having an argument with someone else. In Mississippi, it was 30%.

The national average was 21%.

Delaware had the highest percentage with 33% of respondents reporting crapulent Christmas conflicts.

Hawaii was on the low end, with only 5% of respondents reporting volatile drunken disagreements at their Christmas gatherings.

The biggest catalyst, according to respondents, was someone bringing up politics.

