Alexandria Christmas Parade rides through downtown to wrap up Winter Fete

ALEXANDRIA, La. (KALB) - It’s beginning to look a lot like Christmas in Alexandria as the city concluded its four-day Winter Fete with the annual Christmas Parade.

Families lined up the streets in downtown Alexandria to listen to the marching bands, watch the local dance groups and catch beads from Santa Clause.

Last year, Winter Fete had to be sized down due to COVID-19, but this year it came back bigger than ever.

Thousands of people came out during the four-day festival to go ice skating and enjoy local vendors and musicians.

Even though Winter Fete may have wrapped up, there are still Christmas festivities happening around the city in December including the Holiday Light Safari at the Alexandria Zoo.

