Advertisement

Alexandria Christmas Parade rides through downtown to wrap up Winter Fete

Santa tosses beads to kids during Alexandria Christmas Parade.
Santa tosses beads to kids during Alexandria Christmas Parade.(KALB)
By Dylan Domangue
Published: Dec. 12, 2021 at 9:39 PM CST|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ALEXANDRIA, La. (KALB) - It’s beginning to look a lot like Christmas in Alexandria as the city concluded its four-day Winter Fete with the annual Christmas Parade.

Families lined up the streets in downtown Alexandria to listen to the marching bands, watch the local dance groups and catch beads from Santa Clause.

Last year, Winter Fete had to be sized down due to COVID-19, but this year it came back bigger than ever.

Thousands of people came out during the four-day festival to go ice skating and enjoy local vendors and musicians.

Even though Winter Fete may have wrapped up, there are still Christmas festivities happening around the city in December including the Holiday Light Safari at the Alexandria Zoo.

Click here to report a typo. Please provide the title of the article in your email.

Copyright 2021 KALB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Mansura man killed in 3-vehicle crash on La. HWY 114
Left to right: Nathan Lynn Adams and Katie Jo Harkins
RPSO makes arrests in cruelty to juveniles case
James Richard Burch
Pineville man accused of unauthorized entry, aggravated assault
A total of 4 stolen firearms were recovered, as well as various amounts of marijuana, crack...
RPSO: Crime suppression operation nets 31 arrests for drugs, firearms
Catherine Davidson
Catherine Davidson secures Alexandria City Council District 4 seat in runoff

Latest News

Catherine Davidson
Catherine Davidson secures Alexandria City Council District 4 seat in runoff
Catherine Davidson wins Alexandria City Council District 4 seat
Catherine Davidson wins Alexandria City Council District 4 seat
Mansura man killed in 3-vehicle crash on La. HWY 114
Meteorologist Breyanna Lewis's 6PM Forecast
Meteorologist Breyanna Lewis's 6PM Forecast