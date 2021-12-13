Alexandria Councilman Chuck Fowler files own lawsuit against council members over city budget

ALEXANDRIA, La. (KALB) - Alexandria District 5 Councilman Chuck Fowler filed his own lawsuit Monday morning that lists him as the plaintiff against five other members of the council over the city’s budget.

The lawsuit was filed ahead of a scheduled hearing on a motion for summary judgment that Fowler wanted to be ruled on from back in October. That motion asked for a judge to rule that he not be associated with the council in a lawsuit filed by Alexandria Mayor Jeff Hall in May over the city’s budget.

In order for this motion to go forward, Fowler had to make himself the plaintiff. Before, it was filed under Mayor Hall’s lawsuit.

Fowler claims that council members Catherin Davidson, Cynthia Perry, Gerber Porter, Jim Villard and Reddex Washington violated the charter and should forfeit their seats on the council.

Rapides Parish Judge Patricia Koch continued the hearing for Fowler’s motion without date until his lawsuit could show up on the docket. Judge Koch also scheduled a court date for January 25 where a trial date will be set over Fowler’s matter.

Read the lawsuit in full below:

Click here to report a typo. Please provide the title of the article in your email.

Copyright 2021 KALB. All rights reserved.