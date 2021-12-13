Advertisement

APD seeking information on suspect in Charles Park, City Park burglaries

APD is looking for any information on the suspect shown, following burglaries in the Charles Park and City Park areas.(APD)
By APD
Published: Dec. 13, 2021 at 3:04 PM CST|Updated: 39 minutes ago
ALEXANDRIA, La. (APD) - Alexandria police are asking for the public’s assistance to identify a suspect wanted in connection with recent residential and vehicle burglaries in the City Park and Charles Park neighborhoods.

The photos above are from a surveillance video from a residential burglary that happened Friday, Dec. 10, on Wendover Boulevard.

If you have any information or know the identity of this individual, please contact the Alexandria Police Department at 318-449-5099.

