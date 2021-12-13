APD seeking information on suspect in Charles Park, City Park burglaries

ALEXANDRIA, La. (APD) - Alexandria police are asking for the public’s assistance to identify a suspect wanted in connection with recent residential and vehicle burglaries in the City Park and Charles Park neighborhoods.

The photos above are from a surveillance video from a residential burglary that happened Friday, Dec. 10, on Wendover Boulevard.

If you have any information or know the identity of this individual, please contact the Alexandria Police Department at 318-449-5099.

Click here to report a typo. Please provide the title of the article in your email.

Copyright 2021 APD. All rights reserved.