Apple on verge of becoming 1st $3 trillion company

(CNN) - Apple is on the verge of breaking a valuation record for a publicly-traded company. That record is three trillion dollars.

Before the opening bell Monday, December 13, the company Steve Jobs founded was trading at $181.75. If those shares go up a dollar and ten cents, Apple will become the first public company to join the Triple Trillion Club.

This is a pretty massive achievement for a company that only passed two trillion dollars last year and one trillion in 2018.

Apple shares have risen 35% this year due to the success of its iPhone 13, Apple Music and AppleTV+. The company made 83 billion dollars last year to help bring its famously huge cash reserve up to 191 billion dollars.

For context, Microsoft is worth about 2.6 billion dollars, Google-owner Alphabet is two trillion and Amazon is 1.7 trillion.

