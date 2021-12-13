Advertisement

Baby born at 22.5 weeks, weighing 1 lb. makes it home for the holidays

After spending 144 days in the NICU at Bryan, the longest NICU stay in hospital history, Reece...
After spending 144 days in the NICU at Bryan, the longest NICU stay in hospital history, Reece was strong enough to go home.(Bryan Health)
By Debra Dolan
Published: Dec. 13, 2021 at 3:34 PM CST|Updated: 8 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LINCOLN, Neb. (Gray News) – A baby girl who was born at just 22.5 weeks and weighed about one pound at birth was recently discharged, making her the youngest-born surviving patient in history at Bryan Health in Nebraska.

Megan Phipps and her boyfriend were pregnant with twins and were expecting a mid-October due date.

According to the hospital, Phipps developed a rare condition in which she grew two uteruses instead of one. She had conceived a baby in both her right and left uterus.

Just over five months into her pregnancy, Phipps went into pre-term labor and delivered baby Reece on June 12.

The hospital said her twin sister, Riley, was born the day before but didn’t survive and died 12 days after she was delivered.

Reece received almost a dozen blood transfusions, a central line for one month and was on a ventilator for 45 days.

According to the hospital, Reece progressed slowly and didn’t have any major complications.

An ornament of a baby in angel wings, holding her big sister’s ashes hung above her crib during her stay.

After spending 144 days in the NICU at Bryan, the longest NICU stay in hospital history, Reece was strong enough to go home.

She was discharged Nov. 2, weighing a healthy 8 pounds, 5 ounces.

According to the Tiniest Babies Registry at the University of Iowa, Reece is the 26th baby worldwide to be born before 23 weeks’ gestation and survive.

Caption

Copyright 2021 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Mansura man killed in 3-vehicle crash on La. HWY 114
Catherine Davidson
Catherine Davidson secures Alexandria City Council District 4 seat in runoff
Left to right: Nathan Lynn Adams and Katie Jo Harkins
RPSO makes arrests in cruelty to juveniles case
James Richard Burch
Pineville man accused of unauthorized entry, aggravated assault
A total of 4 stolen firearms were recovered, as well as various amounts of marijuana, crack...
RPSO: Crime suppression operation nets 31 arrests for drugs, firearms

Latest News

Baton Rouge Police Department
BRPD addresses crime in Baton Rouge following deadly shooting
President Joe Biden speaks to reporters at the White House.
As inflation targets family budgets, Biden White House says it has a plan
In this image taken from Brooklyn Center Police Officer Jeffrey Sommers' police body cam video...
Pathologist: Daunte Wright’s gunshot wound wasn’t survivable
Breaking news.
USA Gymnastics, USOPC reach $380M settlement with victims