Advertisement

Elon Musk announced as Time Magazine’s ‘Person of the Year’

The SpaceX and Tesla CEO was named Time's 'Person of the Year.'
The SpaceX and Tesla CEO was named Time's 'Person of the Year.'(Source: SpaceX/CNN/file)
By Gray News staff
Published: Dec. 13, 2021 at 7:22 AM CST|Updated: 53 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(Gray News) - World’s richest person Elon Musk has been named Time Magazine’s “Person of the Year” for 2021, it was announced Monday.

Time described the SpaceX and Tesla CEO as a man “who aspires to save our planet and get us a new one to inhabit: clown, genius, edgelord, visionary, industrialist, showman, cad; a madcap hybrid of Thomas Edison, P.T. Barnum, Andrew Carnegie and Watchmen’s Doctor Manhattan, the brooding, blue-skinned man-god who invents electric cars and moves to Mars.”

Musk has recently entertained the notion of retiring to become a social media influencer.

Among other honorees, Simone Biles was chosen as “Athlete of the Year,” Olivia Rodrigo was picked “Entertainer of the Year” and vaccine scientists were selected as “Heroes of the Year.”

Copyright 2021 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Mansura man killed in 3-vehicle crash on La. HWY 114
Catherine Davidson
Catherine Davidson secures Alexandria City Council District 4 seat in runoff
Left to right: Nathan Lynn Adams and Katie Jo Harkins
RPSO makes arrests in cruelty to juveniles case
A total of 4 stolen firearms were recovered, as well as various amounts of marijuana, crack...
RPSO: Crime suppression operation nets 31 arrests for drugs, firearms
James Richard Burch
Pineville man accused of unauthorized entry, aggravated assault

Latest News

Sophie Long, who was allegedly abducted by Michael Long, was found in a foreign country.
Texas girl missing for months found in foreign country, father in custody
A woman sorting through the rubble pile of a collapsed house tosses a shoe to another worker,...
Thousands without heat, water after tornadoes kill dozens
Marble Slab Winner
SWEET CELEBRATIONS WINNER: KRI 12/13/21
Charleston County Dispatchers said police responded at approximately 2:09 a.m. to the Player's...
1 killed, 4 injured in shooting at S.C. sports bar