Former LSU DE Landon Jackson transfers to Arkansas

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Former LSU defensive end Landon Jackson has chosen a new place to play football that isn’t too far from home.

“Home” was emphasized in the tweet Jackson sent out on Sunday, Dec. 12, to say his next stop is Arkansas.

Jackson entered the NCAA Transfer Portal on December 8, according to a report by 247Sports. On3′s Matt Zenitz was credited as first reporting the move by Jackson, 247Sports added.

The 6-foot-7, 270-pound edge rusher from Texarkana, Texas, played in only five games as a true freshman with the Tigers and didn’t record any stats.

He joined LSU as the No. 8 edge rusher in the nation.

