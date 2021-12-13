‘Got my coach’ - Walker Howard tweets video with Brian Kelly

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - The dance moves by new LSU football head coach Brian Kelly may not be the most impressive ever seen but the message is causing many Tiger fans to smile.

St. Thomas More quarterback Walker Howard, a four-star recruit and LSU commit, tweeted a video of him and Kelly with the message, “Got my coach!!”

The early signing period for athletes starts Wednesday, Dec. 15.

