Advertisement

‘Got my coach’ - Walker Howard tweets video with Brian Kelly

St. Thomas More quarterback Walker Howard (No. 15) throws a pass against Carencro on Nov. 13,...
St. Thomas More quarterback Walker Howard (No. 15) throws a pass against Carencro on Nov. 13, 2020.(Josh Auzenne/WAFB-TV | WAFB)
By Josh Auzenne
Published: Dec. 12, 2021 at 6:57 PM CST|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - The dance moves by new LSU football head coach Brian Kelly may not be the most impressive ever seen but the message is causing many Tiger fans to smile.

St. Thomas More quarterback Walker Howard, a four-star recruit and LSU commit, tweeted a video of him and Kelly with the message, “Got my coach!!”

The early signing period for athletes starts Wednesday, Dec. 15.

Follow WAFB for full coverage.

Click here to report a typo.

Copyright 2021 WAFB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Mansura man killed in 3-vehicle crash on La. HWY 114
Left to right: Nathan Lynn Adams and Katie Jo Harkins
RPSO makes arrests in cruelty to juveniles case
James Richard Burch
Pineville man accused of unauthorized entry, aggravated assault
A total of 4 stolen firearms were recovered, as well as various amounts of marijuana, crack...
RPSO: Crime suppression operation nets 31 arrests for drugs, firearms
Gerald Myers
LSU AgCenter professor arrested after child porn allegedly found on computer