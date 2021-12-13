Advertisement

Heal the Heartland: How to donate to relief efforts for tornado victims

Heal the Heartland
Heal the Heartland(KALB)
By KALB Digital Team
Published: Dec. 13, 2021 at 1:13 PM CST|Updated: 29 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ALEXANDRIA, La. (KALB) - The Salvation Army has started a new text campaign for those who would like to help those affected by the deadly December tornadoes in Kentucky.

KALB is working to help Heal the Heartland.

If you would like to donate, text ‘HLTORNADO’ to 51555.

Message and data rates may apply. For more details, click here.

Click here to report a typo. Please provide the title of the article in your email.

Copyright 2021 KALB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Mansura man killed in 3-vehicle crash on La. HWY 114
Catherine Davidson
Catherine Davidson secures Alexandria City Council District 4 seat in runoff
Left to right: Nathan Lynn Adams and Katie Jo Harkins
RPSO makes arrests in cruelty to juveniles case
James Richard Burch
Pineville man accused of unauthorized entry, aggravated assault
A total of 4 stolen firearms were recovered, as well as various amounts of marijuana, crack...
RPSO: Crime suppression operation nets 31 arrests for drugs, firearms

Latest News

Source: AP Images
The latest Cenla COVID-19 cases, information, testing locations
James Armes
James Armes
Amber Fridrick
Amber Fridrick
Liz Leger
Liz Leger