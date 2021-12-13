LSU men’s basketball moves up six spots in AP Top 25 poll

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - LSU men’s basketball has moved up six spots in the AP Top 25 poll.

Will Wade’s Tigers are now ranked No. 19 in the country, as of Monday, Dec. 13. LSU was previously ranked #25 .

LSU is currently 9-0 after defeating Georgia Tech in Atlanta 66-51 on Saturday, Dec. 11 .

The Tigers will host Northwestern State on Tuesday, Dec. 14 at the Maravich Center.

They will play two more non-conference games before starting conference play on Dec. 29 at No. 13 Auburn.

LSU is one of six Southeastern Conference schools ranked in the AP Top 25.

AP Top 25 (as of Dec. 13)

Baylor Duke Purdue UCLA Gonzaga Alabama (SEC) Kansas Arizona Villanova USC Iowa State Michigan State Auburn (SEC) Houston Ohio State Seton Hall Texas Tennessee (SEC) LSU (SEC) UConn Kentucky (SEC) Xavier Colorado State Arkansas (SEC) Texas Tech

