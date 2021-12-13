LSU women’s basketball continues to move up in AP Top 25
BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - LSU women’s basketball has moved up two spots in the latest AP Top 25 poll.
After earning their first ranking of the season last week at No. 24, the LSU Tigers are now ranked No. 22 in the country.
Head coach Kim Mulkey, who is in her first year with the program, has led the Tigers to six-straight victories, including a 96-55 blowout win over Texas Southern on Sunday, Dec. 12.
LSU will play five more non-conference opponents, including Clemson and Texas Tech in the West Palm Beach Invitational Dec. 20-21, before beginning conference play at No. 17 Georgia on Dec. 30.
