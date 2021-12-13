Salvation Army undergoing renovations, hoping to house homeless population by end of week

ALEXANDRIA, La. (KALB) - The Alexandria Salvation Army is making a number of renovations to their building on Beauregard Street in downtown.

Corps Officer Major Tim Williford said the shelter has been closed to the homeless population since the beginning of November because of a flooding incident.

Back in August, an employee emptied a mop bucket into a mop sink, causing a faucet to fall off the wall. Water pooled up on the second floor of the shelter, flooding the area where residents are normally housed. Because of asbestos, electrical issues and thousands of dollars worth of damage done to the ceiling tiles, the Salvation Army closed off the shelter and moved employees to different areas of the building.

Repair work is taking place now. Last Thursday, a handful of homeless veterans trickled back into the shelter.

Williford’s hope is that they can reopen the shelter’s 12 beds fully by the end of this week. And because of the cold mornings we’ve had here in Cenla, Williford expects the shelter to be back at full capacity as soon as they’re able to reopen their doors.

“We know that we will be back at full capacity because just as soon as we announce that we’re taking people back in, because it’s cold outside, people will flock back in. We have the capacity for 24, but it’s been because of the COVID that we’ve only had half capacity, and every time we feel like we’re out of the woods, we get Delta and we get Omicron, so we just never know what’s going to happen next.”

Part of the damages were paid for through insurance, but a number of $1,300 deductibles will have to be taken out of the Salvation Army’s general operating budget.

The Salvation Army is also working on their new building. Williford said the new building is on track to break ground by January or February. It will then take anywhere from nine to eleven months to complete.

The new building will have a total of 49 beds, including 11 beds for homeless veterans and 38 beds for women and children. Right now, the Salvation Army doesn’t have any beds for women and children.

Click here to report a typo. Please provide the title of the article in your email.

Copyright 2021 KALB. All rights reserved.