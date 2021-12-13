‘Vaccine fatigued’ public urged to get the flu shot

ALEXANDRIA, La. (KALB) - Health officials are urging people to get their flu shot this year.

According to the CDC, flu season is typically from October until May, with cases peaking between December and February. Flu season last year had an unusually low number of cases, but in 2019, the CDC estimates around 400,000 people were hospitalized with the flu.

Anyone six months and older is eligible to get the flu shot. The CDC also reported that it is safe to get the flu shot at the same time as a COVID-19 vaccination. Getting the flu shot has been proven to reduce your risk of serious illnesses from the flu, including hospitalization.

Dr. Jonathan Hunter, a local family physician, explained why the flu shot is still a vital tool in public health.

“Flu is still a leading cause of respiratory death around the world, and believe it or not, we already have cases that are being hospitalized in this country,” said Dr. Hunter. “Historically it is a disease that affected the very young and the elderly, but with the new variations that have occurred even younger and healthier people have become at risk. So, because of that, vaccination is now recommended for everyone.”

Some have speculated that the low number of flu infections last year was due to the public taking precautions for COVID-19, but those speculations are unfounded.

“We really don’t know why it wasn’t bad last year, thankfully it wasn’t because we had enough on our plate dealing with COVID-19,” said Dr. Hunter. “It’s still a risk and just because last year, fortunately, worked out well does not mean this year will. So, we really have to do the responsible thing. I know everyone is vaccine fatigued, but we have to protect ourselves and the vaccine is the best way to do that.”

Dr. Hunter also noted that the peak flu season is almost upon us and that people gathering for the holidays spread viruses more easily. Also, that the flu shot takes two weeks to take effect.

“So before Christmas and New Year’s arrive, it really is good to just go out there and cover yourself, understanding that you have two weeks until you’re protected, go ahead and do the right thing ad have that vaccine onboard,” said Dr. Hunter.

Another way to help protect yourself from the flu is to wash your hands frequently, avoid close contact with others and avoid touching your eyes, nose or mouth.

