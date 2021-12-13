Advertisement

Vote for the 5th Quarter Game of the Year

By Elijah Nixon
Published: Dec. 12, 2021 at 11:52 PM CST|Updated: 56 minutes ago
CENTRAL LOUISIANA (KALB) -There was some great high school football across Central Louisianna this, but sadly the season came to an end this past Friday.

Plenty of games came down to the wire, but we had to choose a handful of games that stood out throughout the season.

The KALB Sports team wants to know out of these five games, which one was the game of the year. The list consists of nail biters, historic matchups games ending on the final play.

Vote on the online poll below. The winner will be revealed Sunday, December 19 on Sportsnite.

