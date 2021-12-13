Advertisement

Vote for the Play of the Week

By Elijah Nixon
Published: Dec. 13, 2021 at 12:02 AM CST|Updated: 47 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ALEXANDRIA, La. (KALB) - High school basketball has tipped off across Cenla. Not only will we cover the best matchups, but the best highlights as well including the dunks, no-look passes, full-court and half-court shots.

Vote for what you think should be the play of the week. The winner will be revealed Tuesday.

Click here to report a typo. Please provide the title of the article in your email.

Copyright 2021 KALB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Mansura man killed in 3-vehicle crash on La. HWY 114
Left to right: Nathan Lynn Adams and Katie Jo Harkins
RPSO makes arrests in cruelty to juveniles case
James Richard Burch
Pineville man accused of unauthorized entry, aggravated assault
A total of 4 stolen firearms were recovered, as well as various amounts of marijuana, crack...
RPSO: Crime suppression operation nets 31 arrests for drugs, firearms
Catherine Davidson
Catherine Davidson secures Alexandria City Council District 4 seat in runoff

Latest News

5th Quarter Post Game Show
Vote for the 5th Quarter Game of the Year
St. Thomas More quarterback Walker Howard (No. 15) throws a pass against Carencro on Nov. 13,...
‘Got my coach’ - Walker Howard tweets video with Brian Kelly
Alvin Kamara scores on a 16-yard TD against the Jets. (Source: Michael Nance)
Saints halt five-game losing streak by beating the Jets
Final day of the Rapides Regional Orthopedic and Sports Medicine Invitational Scores