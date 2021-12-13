BRPD addresses crime in Baton Rouge following deadly shooting

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - The Baton Rouge Police Department held a news conference on Monday, Dec. 13, to address crime in the city.

Officials did not give specifics about the news conference but it comes just three days after a shooting on Brightside Drive near River Road left two people dead, including a child.

BRPD and Mayor-President Broome are holding a press conference days after a shooting that killed a 5-year-old and his uncle.



