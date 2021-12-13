Advertisement

Woman from Many killed in Vernon Parish crash

State Police are investigating a fatal crash that happened on December 12.
By LSP
Published: Dec. 13, 2021 at 10:51 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
VERNON PARISH, La. (LSP) - According to Louisiana State Police, Linda G. Sterling, 75, of Many, was killed in a crash on Hwy 28 in Vernon Parish on December 12 around 7:40 p.m.

Sterling was driving a 2021 Chevrolet Equinox westbound on Highway 8. For reasons still under investigation, Sterling failed to stop at the stop sign as she approached Highway 28. As a result, the Equinox traveled across both travel lanes, exited the roadway, impacted a ditch embankment and overturned.

Sterling, who was unrestrained, sustained fatal injuries and was pronounced dead. A toxicology sample was obtained and submitted for analysis.

