Woman from Many killed in Vernon Parish crash

VERNON PARISH, La. (LSP) - According to Louisiana State Police, Linda G. Sterling, 75, of Many, was killed in a crash on Hwy 28 in Vernon Parish on December 12 around 7:40 p.m.

Sterling was driving a 2021 Chevrolet Equinox westbound on Highway 8. For reasons still under investigation, Sterling failed to stop at the stop sign as she approached Highway 28. As a result, the Equinox traveled across both travel lanes, exited the roadway, impacted a ditch embankment and overturned.

Sterling, who was unrestrained, sustained fatal injuries and was pronounced dead. A toxicology sample was obtained and submitted for analysis.

