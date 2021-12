CLARENCE, La. (KSLA) - Three people were injured Tuesday morning (Dec. 14) in a train vs. vehicle situation in Natchitoches Parish.

The Natchitoches Parish Sheriff’s Office says the crash happened around 10 a.m. on Highway 6 E in Clarence. Three people were taken to a local hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

Three people were injured Tuesday, Dec. 14, 2021 in a wreck involving a train and a truck. (Natchitoches Parish Sheriff's Office)

Officials say no hazardous materials were involved.

